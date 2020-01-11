The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2020 Dakota County Annual Legislative Reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Pool and Yacht Club, 1600 Lilydale Road, Lilydale,
This event provides an opportunity for the Dakota County business community to exchange ideas with elected officials on the best ways to ensure an economic climate for new investment and job creation in the region.
Invited Dakota County legislators from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area are:
Rep. Sandra Masin (51A); Rep. Laurie Halverson (51B); Rep. Hunter Cantrell (56A); Rep. Alice Mann (56B); Rep. Robert Bierman (57A); Rep. John Huot (57B); Rep. Jon Koznick (58A); Rep. Patrick Garofalo (58B); Sen. Jim Carlson (51); Sen. Dan Hall (56); Sen. Greg Clausen (57); Sen. Matt Little (58).
There will be a cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
For more information, contact Diane Mavis, director of program and events at 651-288-9202.
Free to all members/non-members. Registration is required to attend at https://tinyurl.com/yk6pfpwz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.