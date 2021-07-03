Dakota County is making it easier to reduce waste by opening new residential organics drop-off sites July 16 at Mendakota Park in Mendota Heights and Civic Center Park in Burnsville.
County residents will be able to bring organics, such as food scraps and paper towels, to the sites for free. All registered participants receive free compostable bags to use at home and helpful tips. To sign up, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search organics, call 952-891-7557, or email organics@co.dakota.mn.us.
Unlike backyard composting, all food scraps, including meat, bones and dairy products, are accepted. The Mulch Store, a commercial compost facility, processes the materials at higher temperatures to kill bacteria and turn them into nutrient-rich compost.
Since opening the first organic drop-off site in 2016, more than 6,000 Dakota County households have registered for the program. Across the five current locations, more than 10,000 pounds of food scraps are kept out of the landfill each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.