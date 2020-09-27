More than 1,300 businesses applied for initial round of CARES Act grants
More Dakota County businesses that have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 will receive grants to assist with expenses they have incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
The County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 22, directed an additional $3 million of the county’s share of federal CARES Act funds toward its Small Business Relief Grant program. That is on top of $10 million of federal money the board already pledged to the program for businesses in Dakota County that have up to 50 employees.
During the application period, more than 1,300 businesses applied for assistance. Nearly 400 have been approved for the one-time grant of up to $10,000. The rest of the applicants are working to verify eligibility. The funding is intended to help businesses cover payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other operational expenses since March 1, 2020.
With the additional $3 million, the county will review applications from Dakota County businesses that applied for a similar COVID-19 relief grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development but did not receive it.
Also, the following cities have partnered with Dakota County to distribute their own CARES Act funds to small businesses: Eagan, $500,000; Farmington, $500,000; Hastings, $259,000; Inver Grove Heights, $270,000; and Mendota Heights, $85,500.
For more information about this program, go online to www.dakotacda.org.
