The Dakota County Board of Commissioners receives advice from a variety of volunteer committees. The board invites residents to join a citizen advisory committee and make a difference in local government. The following commissions have openings:
The Extension Committee assists in approving programs, establishing the budget and evaluating staff to enhance Extension programs. The committee meets four times each year in Farmington.
The Library Advisory Committee reviews disputed material, advises the library director in programming development and makes recommendations on long-range plans, among other duties. The committee meets bimonthly at various library locations.
The Personnel Board of Appeals provides the county board with impartial analysis concerning appeals filed by employees or job applicants. Board members must have 10 or more years of managerial experience and meet other qualifications. The board meets for hearings as needed in Hastings.
The Planning Commission reviews plans and makes policy recommendations to the county board in the areas of transportation, transit, parks, greenways, land conservation, water resources and environmental management. The Planning Commission also considers conditional use permits in the shoreland and floodplain areas of Dakota County. The committee meets monthly or as necessary in Apple Valley.
The Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee recommends art projects for county buildings to the county board. The committee meets monthly in Apple Valley.
The Special Board of Appeal and Equalization hears appeals from property owners regarding property valuation or classification of properties. The board meets in Apple Valley annually in June.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment evaluates and makes decisions on variance requests and appeals pertaining to the shoreland and floodplain management regulations in township areas. Its decisions are the final administrative decision by the county. The board meets as needed in Apple Valley.
Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search citizen committees for information about specific openings and qualifications. Each committee requires consistent attendance for meetings.
Incumbents may be eligible for reappointment. Citizen advisory committee applications are retained for one year. Dakota County residents interested in serving on a committee can apply online or call County Administration at 651-438-4418 for an application. Applications are taken until all openings are filled.
