Dakota County 4-H’er Allison Deplazes, of Farmington, participated in Ignite by 4-H – a four day experience in Washington, D.C., where teens eighth grade and older had the opportunity explore the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), agriscience, healthy living, career readiness and emotional well-being, connect with 600-plus young people from across the U.S. and learn ways to be change agents on issues youth face around the world.
Allison was part of a group of five Minnesota 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors that participated in the agriscience track. During the summit, they attended a “Minnesota Morning” with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, took a tour of the Capitol and attended many agriscience focused workshops.
“Youth had the opportunity to learn and experience new things at Ignite by 4-H that they will carry with them long after the end of their trip,” says Anja Johnson, Extension educator. “They even made friendships with others from across the country who share similar interests.”
“I learned so much about agriculture in different states from other attendees. I ate rare apple varieties from Maine, learned about Florida’s dairy industry and made mozzarella, biosecurity practices from Ohio, and more,” Allison said.
“Getting to learn about 4-H from other states and territories was great,” Allison said. “Every state has something unique about their 4-H experience and it was so fun hearing about it.”
For more information about 4-H in Dakota County, contact Kirsten Pederson, kapeders@umn.edu or call 651-480-7700.
The Minnesota 4-H Youth Development Program is part of University of Minnesota Extension. Available for youth beginning in kindergarten, 4-H’ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership and civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and much more.
