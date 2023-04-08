gen 4-h teen summit

Dakota County 4-H’er Allison Deplazes, of Farmington, participated in Ignite by 4-H – a four day experience in Washington, D.C.

 Photo submitted

Dakota County 4-H’er Allison Deplazes, of Farmington, participated in Ignite by 4-H – a four day experience in Washington, D.C., where teens eighth grade and older had the opportunity explore the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), agriscience, healthy living, career readiness and emotional well-being, connect with 600-plus young people from across the U.S. and learn ways to be change agents on issues youth face around the world.

Allison was part of a group of five Minnesota 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors that participated in the agriscience track. During the summit, they attended a “Minnesota Morning” with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, took a tour of the Capitol and attended many agriscience focused workshops.

