Farmington resident and 2023 4-H Youth in Action winner Nicole Cash, University of Minnesota Extension Associate Dean Jennifer Skuza, and Dakota County Extension Educator Kirsten Pederson were in Washington, D.C, at National Ignite by 4-H.

 Photo submitted

Dakota County 4-H alumna Nicole Cash, of Farmington, participated in Ignite by 4-H – a four day experience in Washington, D.C., where she was selected as one of four 4-H Youth in Action 2023 award winners.

As part of the program, winners each receive a $5,000 scholarship, a year of personal professional and media development, training, and networking opportunities, all-expenses-paid trips to travel as a spokesperson and key thought leader and an official reference letter from a National 4‑H Council leader for educational or career purposes.

