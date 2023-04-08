Farmington resident and 2023 4-H Youth in Action winner Nicole Cash, University of Minnesota Extension Associate Dean Jennifer Skuza, and Dakota County Extension Educator Kirsten Pederson were in Washington, D.C, at National Ignite by 4-H.
Dakota County 4-H alumna Nicole Cash, of Farmington, participated in Ignite by 4-H – a four day experience in Washington, D.C., where she was selected as one of four 4-H Youth in Action 2023 award winners.
As part of the program, winners each receive a $5,000 scholarship, a year of personal professional and media development, training, and networking opportunities, all-expenses-paid trips to travel as a spokesperson and key thought leader and an official reference letter from a National 4‑H Council leader for educational or career purposes.
“I’ve really enjoyed my experience with the Youth in Action program so far,” Cash said. “It has pushed me outside of my comfort zone – doing things like traveling, networking and public speaking – and given me the opportunity to expand on the knowledge I’ve gained during my time in 4-H.”
Not only has Cash had the chance to build important, lifelong skills during her time in Youth in Action, but she’s also made new friends and connections.
“One of the things I’m looking most forward to is spending more time with the other Youth in Action winners,” Cash said. “All of them are super incredible people, and they’ve become good friends of mine.”
When asked what advice she would give to young people considering applying to Youth in Action, Cash encourages them to go for it.
“Don’t be afraid to do big things because ordinary people do extraordinary things,” Cash said. “I was very afraid to apply because I’m just a normal person – but that doesn’t mean I can’t do extraordinary things. I’m so glad I went through with the application process.”
Like many LGBTQ youth across the country, Cash experienced rejection and personal loss after coming out. Through 4‑H, she found refuge – a place to belong, helping her discover her passion for nature while cultivating her exceptional leadership skills.
These skills proved essential when a family approached her robotics team, Rogue, in search of an affordable mobility device for their disabled son. Inspired by the Go Baby Go organization, Cash took on the challenge and channeled the command and creativity she honed in 4‑H to lead her team in building a modified Power Wheels ride-on car for the boy – delegating tasks to teammates, assisting with coding, sourcing materials, and managing both legal and client communication.
After witnessing the massive change and immense joy the finished product brought to a family in need, Cash and her team founded their own chapter of Go Baby Go, the first in the Midwest. Her robotics team went on to publish an online manual detailing their inventive approach toward coding, creating 3D-print files, and capturing imagery that propelled the project from start to finish. Their resource, designed with the needs of others in mind, led to the creation of an interactive map that connects families looking to build mobility devices with other Go Baby Go affiliated robotics teams. To date, Cash’s team has built six devices, and the online manual motivated more teams to complete at least 27 more nationwide.
Cash is working toward expanding her Go Baby Go chapter to other robotics teams across the country. Pursuing a career as a conservation naturalist, she is studying ecology and outdoor recreation at Northern Michigan University, where she strives to create positive change in her community and the local ecosystem.
For more information about 4-H in Dakota County, contact Kirsten Pederson, kapeders@umn.edu or call 651-480-7700.
The Minnesota 4-H Youth Development Program is part of University of Minnesota Extension. Available for youth beginning in kindergarten, 4-H’ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership and civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and much more. Learn more at z.umn.edu/mn4h.
