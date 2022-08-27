Dakota Child and Family Clinic in Burnsville is celebrating 10 years as a non-profit by throwing a free community event 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The free community celebration dubbed “Cheers to 10 Years” will include a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, clowns, a science show, and more. Free snow cones and cotton candy, along with a light snack will be provided. Community partners such as Transforming Families, Restoration for All Inc., and more will be joining the celebration. The Education Law Advocacy Project will have the “Justice Bus” onsite to onboard those who qualify for free legal services.
Board members will be available to discuss the impact that DCFC has on the community and how people can help.
Located at Dakota Child and Family Clinic, 2530 Horizon Drive in Burnsville, events will be outside surrounding the clinic with tours (and bathrooms) available inside. Masks will be required indoors. Parking is available on Horizon Drive, along the back side of the building, or in the child care parking lot. Donations such as diapers, wipes, toiletries, socks, or paper products will be collected.
Dakota Child and Family Clinic is a nonprofit health care clinic that serves the health needs of children and adults regardless of their ability to pay. DCFC was formed by a group of community members who were patients of the now closed Eagan Child and Family Care. In 2012, Eagan Child and Family Care was faced with some difficult options and considered closing down. The community responded in a way that the owners could not have anticipated and decided to form a Board of Directors and launch Dakota Child and Family Clinic. Care is modeled within the nurse practitioner framework of patient-centered, high-quality, holistic, and culturally inclusive. Nurse practitioners focus on helping patients achieve optimum health, however that is defined by the individual.
The mission statement of DCFC is: We Care – We commit to providing the highest quality care for patients and their families. We Include – We welcome patients in a caring atmosphere that is accessible and inclusive to meet the physical, social, and mental health needs of all. We Advocate – We actively engage with our community to identify and attend to current and future needs in an equitable manner.
We Educate – We create a compassionate learning environment for future care providers as well as our patients and families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.