Dakota Child and Family Clinic in Burnsville is celebrating 10 years as a non-profit by throwing a free community event 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. 

 

The free community celebration dubbed “Cheers to 10 Years” will include a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, clowns, a science show, and more. Free snow cones and cotton candy, along with a light snack will be provided. Community partners such as Transforming Families, Restoration for All Inc., and more will be joining the celebration. The Education Law Advocacy Project will have the “Justice Bus” onsite to onboard those who qualify for free legal services. 

