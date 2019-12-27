Learn to Curl classes will be offered at the Burnsville Ice Center. Participants will learn certified curling instructor in the classroom and on the ice. The class will cover etiquette, rules, scoring, delivery and sweeping.

Anyone 12 or older may attend. Children ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Classes are Dec. 28 from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. More will be offered from March through October.

Classes will be at Rink 2. The cost is $20 per person. For more information, to register or for future class dates visit www.burnsvilleicecenter.org/curling or contact Dean Mulso at dean.mulso@burnsvillemn.gov or 952-895-4653.

