Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.