This week Cub Foods launches a free bus shuttle service for Farmington seniors to go grocery shopping twice a week.
Farmington City Council Member Robyn Craig announced the good news during the round table at the end of the council meeting Monday night.
“Cub Foods stepped up to the plate and the bus will come twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, so we want to give thanks to Cub Foods who will provide the service for those who do not want to do orders online,” said Craig.
Farmington’s only grocery store closed Dec. 19 and senior residents spoke to the city council asking for help and solutions in getting groceries. Many residents do not have access to transportation to drive to area markets or no longer drive.
Many faith and community leaders have stepped in to offer home bound residents and seniors who live in downtown senior apartment buildings some options such as aid with ordering groceries.
Missie Kohlbeck, city recreation specialist who leads senior programming at the Rambling River Center, said “I am always impressed with this community, and I know Josh Hoyt (city council member) was working with a group of people to buy groceries so he has gotten his personal friends and family involved and I know they were bringing people to the grocery store as well, and I know this community has really stepped up.”
The Cub Foods bus shuttle service will pickup Farmington residents each Monday and Thursday and take shoppers too the Crossroads Cub Foods located off Dodd Avenue in Lakeville. The bus shuttle will drive shoppers back home after grocery shopping.
The Monday Cub Foods bus shuttle pickup time schedule:
8 a.m. - Rambling River Center
8:10 a.m. - Red Oak Manor apartments
8:20 a.m. - Spruce Place apartments
8:30 a.m. - Vermillion River Crossing senior apartments
The Thursday Cub Foods bus shuttle pickup schedule:
9 a.m. - Rambling River Center
9:10 a.m. - Red Oak Manor apartments
9:20 a.m. - Spruce Place apartments
9:30 a.m. - Vermillion River Crossing apartment
Randy Distad, city parks and recreation director, reported the free bus service will be on a three-month trial basis and Cub Foods can evaluate rider participation.
Besides the new bus shuttle service, Kohlbeck wants to remind seniors and home bound residents of all the options go gain access to food in the city and community.
Connect Church in Farmington will offer aid to anyone who needs assistance with online grocery ordering via Instacart and Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online at 9 a.m. each Tuesday at the Rambling River Center. Interested persons can call to set up an appointment at (651) 280-6970.
The community is invited to share in a free community dinner held each Wednesday evening by the nonprofit Loaves & Fishes that is served at Faith Church in Farmington. Volunteers are needed to help with all aspects of the weekly meal.
360 Communities that operates the Farmington Food Shelf has a special food program for seniors called SNAP (Senior Nutrition Assistance Program).
“It is an extra box of food to help seniors each month,” Kohlbeck said.
The Open Door Pantry visits senior apartment buildings on the third Monday of each month. “They will be offering a popup fruit and veggie market,” added Kohlbeck.
Working to lead senior programming at the senior center, Kohlbeck said “I hope people take advantage of all those services being offered."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.