Crowds flocked to the 2020 Farmington Community Expo held Saturday morning at Farmington High School.
The community event offers a venue for local residents to meet and greet local business owners and find out more about civic groups and organizations, as well as ways to get involved to make Farmington a great place to live, work and play.
The annual event was sponsored by Farmington Community Education, the City of Farmington, Farmington Business Association and the Dakota County Tribune.
