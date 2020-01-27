Crowds flocked to the 2020 Farmington Community Expo held Saturday morning at Farmington High School.

The community event offers a venue for local residents to meet and greet local business owners and find out more about civic groups and organizations, as well as ways to get involved to make Farmington a great place to live, work and play.

The annual event was sponsored by Farmington Community Education, the City of Farmington, Farmington Business Association and the Dakota County Tribune.

