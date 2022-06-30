Steele Brands is opening its newest Crisp & Green restaurant at 15610 English Ave., Suite 300 in Apple Valley on July 9.
Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states, and the brand plans to have 30 locations in its home state of Minnesota in the next two years.
Crisp & Green provides delicious, nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting. Beyond providing, Crisp & Green provides nutritious and convenient salads, grain bowls and smoothies to the community. It is also known for its partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. Through its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”
“For months, Crisp & Green fans have been asking when we would expand to the southern part of the Twin Cities metropolitan area,” said Steele Smiley, CEO of Steele Brands. “We are excited to bring our Living Crisp mantra to Apple Valley this summer.”
Smiley said research shows nearly 40% of adults and children eat fast food every day. “Our role is to give people in and around Apple Valley a healthy and fast option when they are on the run.”
Crisp & Green Apple Valley is the third store opened by franchisee Paul Goldammer of SD Green, Inc.
“The Apple Valley area is underserved when it comes to fast and healthy food,” Goldammer said. “We are bringing an exciting, healthy eating option to Apple Valley that will also be an amazing place to work.”
Goldammer said employees at his first two Crisp & Green locations love the bright, healthy and positive working conditions at Crisp & Green. Employees also enjoy joining customers during complimentary fitness classes that are regularly scheduled at every Crisp & Green location.
More than just great food, Crisp & Green places special emphasis on its “Commitment to Community’’ by partnering with local ﬁtness experts to provide complimentary classes to their guests. Minnesota fitness studios and ambassadors interested in partnering with the brand — and fitness concepts — are welcome to contact events@crispandgreen.com.
