To the editor:
Frequent anti-gun letter writer Rich Cowles has chimed in again, using cherry-picked statistics as scare tactics. Let’s address this month’s letter.
- 80% increase in gun purchases this year. I wonder if the panic buying as the pandemic set in had anything to do with it. Maybe people were afraid of robberies and break-ins as hoarders selfishly left empty shelves? Or maybe unchecked rioting and looting and threats of “heading to the suburbs” by angry mobs coupled with calls to eliminate police were at the forefront of the gun purchases?
- Once again Cowles uses misleading stats to instill fear. A 30% increase? Yikes! But a look at the actual numbers reveals a nationwide jump from 15 average annual deaths to 21. Still a sad development, but not worthy of rewriting the Constitution.
- Unemployment has caused a 20-30% jump in suicides. Having lost a brother to suicide, I’m painfully familiar with its aftermath, but people intent on committing suicide will succeed one way or another. To ban guns over it? Nope.
- Trapped abusive partners? This is fear-mongering at its finest, and a slap in the face to the myriad services in place for people to escape abusive relationships.
- Polls consistently show a “huge majority” favor stricter gun laws? Again, it depends on what the question is that’s being asked.
Anti-gun zealots continue to fail to grasp the simple concept that criminals don’t care about gun laws and don’t get their weapons through legal channels and thus wouldn’t be affected by any new gun laws. That said, I think most gun owners would be receptive to small changes in laws, i.e. closing gun show loopholes and fair red flag laws, but anyone who has read these pages regularly knows that’s the tip of the iceberg for folks like Cowles. He’s made his true intentions well known. He knows these new laws won’t affect gun statistics, so then he will lobby for the next “common sense” laws to be imposed. It’s not a slippery slope, it’s a cliff. And that scares me more than any gun.
John Morgan
Burnsville
