Screen Shot 2021-04-30 at 11.23.42 AM.png

The township of Credit River transformed into the city of Credit River after the May 11 election when a mayor and four City Council members were voted into office.

Those winners according to unofficial results as of 10:30 p.m. from Credit River were: 

Mayor - Christopher Kostik, with 757 votes

Four-year City Council seats - Brent A. Lawrence, 858, and Leroy Schommer, 739

Two-year City Council seats - Alan Novak, 797, and Andrew Stevens, 573

The other candidates for the two-year mayor’s term were B.J. Jungmann with 238 votes and Rob Casey with 453 votes. 

The vote totals for the other candidates for the two four-year council seats were Bob Hawkins 550 and Dexter Spilman 403. Karin A. Witt, who received 134 votes, informed the newspaper three weeks ago that she was dropping out of the race due to business commitments. 

The vote totals for the other candidates for the two two-year council seats were Abe Zanto 532, Paul H. Howe 441 and Brock Dombrovski 251.

Those currently serving on the Credit River Town Board are Chairman Kostik and board members Howe, Schommer, Novak and Lawrence.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments