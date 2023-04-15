The city of Credit River will be participating in the Savage and Scott County Cleanup Day on May 6 at 8 a.m. to noon at Savage Community Park, 13500 Dakota Ave. S., Savage.
Costs include $30 per car load and $50 per truck/trailer load of garbage with additional fees for other accepted items.
Requirements include having a valid driver’s license or other form of identification to prove Savage or Credit River residency, no vehicles larger than a pickup truck, no trailers larger than 8-by-12 feet, cash or check only (credit cards not accepted).
Yard waste costs range from $5-10 per item for grass and leaf clippings that do not contain branches, and branches cannot be larger than 3 inches in diameter and 5 feet in length.
Appliances and other items - $10 each for disposal. Other items include car batteries, furniture, tires (no rim), gas/charcoal grill, fluorescent bulbs, bicycles, small snowblowers (drained of gas and oil), mattresses, small lawnmower (drained of gas and oil) and more
Electronics - $5 per item.
Unaccepted items include building material debris, oil, paint/stain, snowmobiles, ATVs, stumps, logs, lumber, mini-bikes, mopeds, cement, golf carts, riding lawnmowers, landscape rock/timbers, jet skis, railroad ties, concrete blocks, bricks, garage doors, fertilizer, propane tanks, tires larger than pickup truck tires.
