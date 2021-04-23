Candidates for Credit River City Council and mayor have been invited to an election forum that will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Monday, April 26.
The event, which the township said will be independently moderated, will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=dD3XnkhrBn8.
No attendance will be allowed in person to respect the safety of the candidates, the township said.
Credit River residents who want to submit a question to the candidates may send them to clerk@creditriver-mn.gov by April 20.
More information is at creditriver-mn.gov.
Sun Thisweek has sent questions to the candidates for city offices. The newspaper plans to run the responses in the April 30 edition and online at SunThisweek.com.
