Loeffler Construction & Consulting promoted Jon Cramer to president on Jan. 1.
Cramer joined LCC in April 2019 and has since served as director of operations. In his two and a half years with Loeffler, he has proven to be a strong leader with a deep understanding of Loeffler culture and a clear vision for the future, the company said in a press release.
Under his leadership, LCC said it will continue to operate with its motto at the forefront of every decision: Integrity Built. The company said this commitment has aided in the growth of the business over the past 11 years.
“Having this opportunity is a true honor,” Cramer said. “I’m thrilled to work alongside such strong construction professionals and even better people. I’m excited for 2022 and can’t wait to do my part to support our growing team.”
Cramer will be taking over for Doug Loeffler, who has served as president since 2010. Loeffler will continue to remain active within the company as CEO, with a focus on business development and strategy.
LCC was started by Doug and Tammy Loeffler in the basement of their home during the 2010 recession. Shortly after establishing the company in April 2010, they started adding staff. In January 2011, Loeffler was awarded a large data center project and secured renovation work at the University of Minnesota that provided a healthy backlog and the start of growth and profitability that continues to this day.
Entering its 12th year, Loeffler has completed over $325 million worth of successful projects and has worked in 20 states.
