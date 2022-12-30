U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, released a letter on Friday that she wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to urge action to address poor mail service in several 2nd District communities. In her letter, she highlighted the critical need to improve the post offices’ service levels – and the impacts these conditions are having on 2nd District residents, according to a press release.

“I write to you today with great frustration regarding the state of mail delivery service across the Second Congressional District of Minnesota,” she wrote. “My constituents have reported to me that they regularly go three to four days without receiving their mail; some have told me they haven’t received mail since December 16, 2022 - now 2 weeks ago. I’ve been told by local postal officials that a route would never go unserved for more than one day at a time, but it’s clear that is simply not the case.

