U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, released a letter on Friday that she wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to urge action to address poor mail service in several 2nd District communities. In her letter, she highlighted the critical need to improve the post offices’ service levels – and the impacts these conditions are having on 2nd District residents, according to a press release.
“I write to you today with great frustration regarding the state of mail delivery service across the Second Congressional District of Minnesota,” she wrote. “My constituents have reported to me that they regularly go three to four days without receiving their mail; some have told me they haven’t received mail since December 16, 2022 - now 2 weeks ago. I’ve been told by local postal officials that a route would never go unserved for more than one day at a time, but it’s clear that is simply not the case.
“On November 5, I wrote to the USPS regarding the situation in Lakeville. On December 8, I held a call with the relevant USPS official for Minnesota, and yet still the poor delivery service has continued not just in Lakeville, but across the Second District. Short-staffing and increased holiday shipping volumes are understandable, but are beginning to sound like excuses. This no longer seems to be isolated to neighborhoods or even individual cities, but rather a larger issue across Minnesota.”
One Lakeville resident said delivery was suspended in the Avonlea neighborhood due to a shortage of workers. Residents have reported to other news media that packages they had expected to arrive by Christmas were not delivered. One resident said they went to the Lakeville office to find a package and were allowed to look for it there, but could not find it, according to a FOX-9 report.
Craig said in an email to the newspaper that the Lakeville office has 20 positions that are unfilled and is experiencing significant volume challenges due to the holiday season.
She said in response to questions she posed Nov. 5 that the USPS acknowledged that the number of daily unserviced routes in Lakeville can vary between half a route to four routes – and the number of Lakeville residents affected by those unserviced routes can range from 300 to 3,000.
Craig and Lakeville Mayor-elect Luke Hellier will tour the Lakeville post office in January to work toward finding solutions for Lakeville residents.
Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson said there have been postal delivery challenges in Lakeville for several years but not at the level that they are now.
“I think the biggest concern for me is for life critical things like the delivery of medication or food if you are a homebound person,” Anderson said.
He said we aren’t living in the days of U.S. mail delivery in snow, rain, heat or gloom of night.
Craig said her office will partner with local officials to continue working toward improving USPS services in Lakeville, including how they might collaborate to accelerate the hiring process in this facility.
Lakeville Postmaster Xavier Sogoyou wrote in an email to the newspaper that the location has openings as of Dec. 15 for rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers, postal support employee sales and service, PSE mail processing clerks
He said all positions can be applied for on the website at usps.com/careers with keyword Lakeville in the search window. There no experience needed, and pay ranges from $19.56 to $24.42 an hour.
He said the full-time positions have federal health and life insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, federal employee retirement and additional veterans benefits, such as the Wounded Warrior leave and military leave.
Craig encourages constituents to contact her office if they are having any trouble navigating or accessing any federal agency, including their local post offices.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.