U.S. Rep. Angie, D-Eagan, will host her 23rd town hall with constituents on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m.

Following the guidance of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, Craig will continue to hold her monthly town hall meetings virtually to allow constituents to ask questions directly while staying safe, a press release said.

Craig said she has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting each month with a robust question-and-answer session.

The town hall will be streamed live on Craig’s Facebook page.

Tags

Load comments