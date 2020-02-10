U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, will hold her 14th town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage. After hearing from constituents at town halls across the district, Craig said in a press release that she looks forward to continuing the conversation in Scott County on issues facing Minnesota families.
Since being sworn in, Craig has introduced and co-sponsored more than 350 bills – more than 75 percent of which are bipartisan, she said.
Craig has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting with a question-and-answer period at least once a month and will continue rotating meetings throughout each county in the 2nd District.
The doors to the event open at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 13875 Glendale Road.
