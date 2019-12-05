U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold her 12th town hall meeting at Moreland Arts and Health Sciences Magnet School in West St. Paul at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. After hearing from constituents at town halls across the district, Rep. Craig said she looks forward to continuing the conversation in Dakota County on issues facing Minnesota families.
This is Craig’s 12th town hall in her first 12 months since being sworn in. She said in a press release that she has introduced 16 bills and co-sponsored another 337 bills – more than two-thirds of which are bipartisan.
Craig has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting with a question-and-answer period at least once a month and will continue rotating meetings throughout each county in the 2nd District.
Doors to the school at 217 Moreland Ave W. open at 9:30 a.m.
