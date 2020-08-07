To the editor:
On July 31, a letter to the editor was published in this paper that was so misleading I felt the need to respond with a submission of my own. In that letter, an individual blamed U.S. Rep. Angie Craig for the unrest and violence that occurred in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd. The writer complained that Angie refused to speak out against violence and that she approved of efforts to defund the police. That simply isn’t true.
Angie spoke out against violence and destruction during the unrest. The weekend after the protests, Angie was on the streets helping local communities clean up. And in an article from the Star Tribune on June 9, Angie said, “When it comes to protecting Minnesota’s families and neighborhoods — we very much need our firefighters, police officers and first responders. We need real reform, but eliminating them is not the answer.”
Angie could not have been any more clear. While she supported the right of Minnesotans to freely assemble and protest peacefully, she does not condone violence in any form.
As election day gets closer, I hope we as Americans can get past our partisan assumptions, and spend a bit of valuable time seeking the truth. And I hope that our newspapers spend a bit of valuable time fact checking the claims of the letters they decide to print.
Jane Lawrence
Eagan
