U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, said she has secured $750,000 in federal funding to help construct Lakeville’s Freight Rail Car Storage and Transload Facility.
Since 2009, unsecured freight rail cars have been stored for extended amounts of time along rail lines located adjacent to residential, commercial and school campuses, causing traffic congestion along the rail tracks and unsafe situations for Lakeville residents, Craig said in a press release.
The funding will help build a storage facility for at least 60 cars and ensure improperly stored cars do not cause delays, safety or emergency access issues in the future, she said.
“Constructing this new facility will not only reduce congestion in Lakeville, but it will also support economic development in one of Minnesota’s fastest-growing cities,” Craig said. “I’ll keep pushing to deliver upgrades like these across the 2nd District.”
“Lakeville is the fastest growing city in Dakota County – so it’s essential that our infrastructure is updated in a way that ensures our city is able to safely handle that growth,” Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier said. “With these funds, we will be able to update our freight rail car facilities, alleviate public safety issues and support economic growth here in Lakeville. It was great working with Rep. Craig to secure funding for this critical project and I look forward to seeing it across the finish line.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.