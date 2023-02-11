U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, said she has secured $750,000 in federal funding to help construct Lakeville’s Freight Rail Car Storage and Transload Facility.

Since 2009, unsecured freight rail cars have been stored for extended amounts of time along rail lines located adjacent to residential, commercial and school campuses, causing traffic congestion along the rail tracks and unsafe situations for Lakeville residents, Craig said in a press release.

Tags

Load comments