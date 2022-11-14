Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Advocate for American Business Award in honor of her work to support the business community across Minnesota and the United States. The award is given to members of Congress who have built a strong record of advocating for pro-growth and pro-businesses policies, according to a press release from Craig’s office.

Craig also received the award in 2020, which was formerly known as the Spirit of Enterprise Award.

Tags

Load comments