Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Advocate for American Business Award in honor of her work to support the business community across Minnesota and the United States. The award is given to members of Congress who have built a strong record of advocating for pro-growth and pro-businesses policies, according to a press release from Craig’s office.
Craig also received the award in 2020, which was formerly known as the Spirit of Enterprise Award.
“The hardworking folks that make up the 2nd District’s business community have faced immense challenges over the past two years,” Craig said. “In Congress, I’ve been fighting hard to ensure they have the resources and support needed to not just keep their lights on – but to grow and expand.
“I’m honored to receive this award from the U.S. Chamber – and I look forward to continuing our partnership to support the businesses that keep our communities running.”
“I am pleased to present Rep. Angie Craig with the U.S. Chamber’s Advocate for American Business Award,” said John Kirchner, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Midwest Region vice president. “In addition to being instrumental in the passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the CHIPS Act, Rep. Craig was also a leader in helping 501(c)3 gain access to PPP funds during the pandemic. We are grateful for her hard work on these important business issues.”
In Congress, Craig said she has long advocated for small businesses in Minnesota and across the country, which have accounted for more than 60% of net job creation over the past 25 years and represent more than 90% of employers in the 2nd District.
Earlier this year, Craig introduced the Small Business Tax Relief Act, which would cut the corporate tax rate from 21% to 18% for the first $400,000 of income for businesses earning less than $5 million per year.
Last summer, Craig led more than 100 of her colleagues from both parties in pressing House leadership to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program, which was designed to support the hardest hit restaurants, bars and eateries. Craig also invited Small Business Administrator Isabelle Guzman to the 2nd Congressional District to meet with local small business owners and discuss how the federal government could best support their recovery. In April, the House passed Craig’s bipartisan SCORE for Small Business Act, a bill to reauthorize and improve training and support programs for beginning entrepreneurs.
