U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, was nominated this week to serve on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Among other priorities, the Energy and Commerce Committee is responsible for strengthening the economy, improving the nation’s health care system, combating climate change and helping to guide the nation’s energy policy.
Craig was selected by a group of her peers serving on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which oversees committee assignments in the caucus. Her nomination goes to the full Democratic caucus for approval.
“It is an enormous privilege to have been nominated to serve on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in the 117th Congress,” Craig said in a press release. “I am grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with a key role on such an influential committee, where I look forward to enacting critical legislation that will improve the lives of hardworking Minnesotans in the Second District.”
“With more than two decades of experience working in health care, I am particularly thrilled to have the opportunity to help lead efforts to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and reduce the cost of prescription drugs – while also working to advance key legislation on a broad range of issues, from combating the effects of climate change and creating millions of good-paying jobs to protecting and strengthening our domestic biofuels markets for Minnesota family farmers.”
The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest continuous standing committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, originally established in 1795 to regulate interstate and foreign commerce.
The committee has the broadest jurisdiction of any authorizing committee in Congress – legislating on health care, environmental protection, national energy policy, interstate and foreign commerce, nuclear facilities and more.
The committee also oversees several federal departments and agencies including but not limited to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Commerce and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
