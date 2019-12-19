To the editor:
I am impressed by the sheer volume of work that 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, is doing to represent the citizens of our district in Washington. She has sponsored 16 bills and co-sponsored more than 300 in areas that matter to me, such as House Rule 763, and most of them are bipartisan. She has held 10 open and free town-hall meetings. I attended one in Eagan where she answered dozens of questions from constituents.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R.763), is favored by many economists. It reduces regulations and subsidies, spurs innovation, allow consumers to make their own choices, is bipartisan, revenue neutral, and grows the economy while making a major contribution to eliminating emissions of greenhouse gasses. I appreciate that Craig recognizes the value of this bill.
I recommend visiting Craig’s website. The list of issues she is addressing is far too large to summarize in this brief letter. As a sample: health care, agriculture, environment, jobs and economy, transportation and infrastructure are issues that are important for every citizen. Craig is doing good work on serious issues, and that’s what’s important for all citizens.
Bill Middlecamp
Apple Valley
