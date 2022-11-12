U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, hosted on Oct. 27 a ceremony honoring members of local law enforcement and emergency response services for their work to keep the 2nd District safe. At the ceremony, she presented awards to South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke, West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson and other members of the 2nd District public safety workforce in honor of their dedicated service.
“Every day, in the 2nd District – our law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs put their lives on the line to keep our families, schools and neighborhoods safe. And they do it all without expecting anything in return,” Craig said in a press release. “So today, we took a moment to thank them for their tireless dedication and make sure they receive the recognition and honor they most certainly deserve – because the 2nd District would not be the same without them.”
In Congress, Craig said she has made it a priority to increase support for police officers and their families and to ensure that local police departments have the funding they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. She said in October she secured thousands in federal funding for the West St. Paul and South St. Paul police departments to hire additional police officers and increase their community policing efforts.
This September, Craig’s bipartisan Invest to Protect Act passed the House to provide a new $60 million grant program for small and mid-sized police departments to invest in training, personnel support and mental health resources. In August, Craig’s bipartisan Public Safety Officer Support Act, legislation that she said she helped introduce and pass after hearing the story of South St. Paul Police Sgt. Cory Slifko, was signed into law. This bill will ensure that officers can access disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder – and that families of officers who lost their lives to trauma-linked suicide can apply for the death benefits that they deserve.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.