gen craig

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, speaks on Oct. 27 during a ceremony to honor public safety officials in the 2nd District.

 Photo submitted

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, hosted on Oct. 27 a ceremony honoring members of local law enforcement and emergency response services for their work to keep the 2nd District safe. At the ceremony, she presented awards to South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke, West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson and other members of the 2nd District public safety workforce in honor of their dedicated service.

“Every day, in the 2nd District – our law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs put their lives on the line to keep our families, schools and neighborhoods safe. And they do it all without expecting anything in return,” Craig said in a press release. “So today, we took a moment to thank them for their tireless dedication and make sure they receive the recognition and honor they most certainly deserve – because the 2nd District would not be the same without them.”

Tags

Load comments