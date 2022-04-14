DFL Senate District 57 endorsed three candidates to run for the Minnesota State Legislature at its convention in Lakeville on April 9.
They include:
Jackie Craig, who has worked in the nonprofit sector and is an education advocate, is the endorsed candidate in Senate District 57. Craig says she is running because a “safe, supported, and healthy community is one where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources they need.” Craig previously ran for Lakeville Area School Board but this is her first race for the Minnesota Senate. Her website is at jackiecraig.org.
Greg Henningsen, a Lakeville business owner since 2005, says he is running to help restore civility to the Legislature. He is active in groups seeking to reduce polarization in politics. He is a first-time candidate and is running in House District 57A, which includes a large portion of Lakeville and the communities of Credit River, Elko New Market and Eureka Township.
Erin Preese teaches at a Lakeville elementary and has served as a leader for the non-partisan gun violence prevention organization, Moms Demand Action, at the local and state level. Preese is the endorsed candidate for the newly-created open seat in House District 57B, which takes in a large section of northern Lakeville; she previously ran in 2020 and is running for an open seat. Her website is at erinpreese.com.
In addition to endorsing candidates, DFL 57 elected its 2022 leadership team, advanced 30 resolutions to the DFL State Convention, and elected delegates to the congressional and state conventions.
Senate District 57 is a new district created by the redistricting which took place after the 2020 Census. It includes Lakeville, Credit River, Elko New Market and Eureka Township. It replaces the former district that included Lakeville, Farmington and much of rural southern Dakota County.
