U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, and Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier (center) met with Lakeville Postmaster Xavier Sogoyou during a Jan. 18 visit.

 Photo from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig

Amid reports of mail delays across Minnesota’s 2nd District over the past few months, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier brought constituents’ concerns directly to United States Post Office officials on Jan. 18 at the Lakeville Post Office.

Craig and Hellier met with local and regional USPS leadership to discuss progress being made to resolve constituent issues with mail delays, Craig said in a press release.

