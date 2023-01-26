Amid reports of mail delays across Minnesota’s 2nd District over the past few months, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier brought constituents’ concerns directly to United States Post Office officials on Jan. 18 at the Lakeville Post Office.
Craig and Hellier met with local and regional USPS leadership to discuss progress being made to resolve constituent issues with mail delays, Craig said in a press release.
Over the holiday period alone, Craig said her office received messages from more than 160 constituents about poor mail service.
“In Lakeville, it appears that progress is being made to address workforce shortage issues and routes are expected to soon be fully staffed. While there is still work to be done, it appears that service levels are approaching stable levels,” Craig said in a statement. “My office will continue to monitor progress here and across the 2nd District.”
“Lakeville residents should be able to rely on their postal service to send and receive their mail on time – but right now, they can’t. That needs to change,” Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier said in a statement. “I’ll keep working with Rep. Craig to improve mail delivery here in Lakeville and ensure that every single one of my constituents can access their mail in a timely and reliable manner – because that’s what they deserve.”
Hellier also told FOX-9 that part of the issue is that the city of Lakeville has outgrown the capacity of its post office, that was designed for a city of 10,000 residents. Lakeville’s population is over 73,000.
As part of her continued efforts to resolve persistent mail delivery delays, Craig launched a survey to hear about issues constituents are having with the Postal Service.
The survey will remain open for constituent feedback until Friday, Feb. 3. Once responses are collected, Craig said her office will compile constituent stories and send them to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“My constituents need to get their mail on time, no exceptions. I wrote to Postmaster General DeJoy a month ago expressing my concern with delays across the Second District, and I have still not heard back from him. That is unacceptable,” Craig said in a press release. “It’s time we see accountability and improved service.”
Over the past year, Craig said she has led the push for postal service reform in the 2nd District through letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and USPS officials, a listening session with Minnesota residents, and legislative action in Congress.
Craig encourages constituents to contact her office if they are having any trouble navigating or accessing any federal agency, including their local post offices. For assistance, they should visit Craig’s website at craig.house.gov/casework.
