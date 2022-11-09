Craig has lead over Kistner in 2nd District Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the U.S. House 2nd District race, with 96% of precincts reporting incumbent Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, leads Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, of Prior Lake: Craig: 51% 156,543Kistner: 46% 140,845Minnesota Associated Press has called the race in favor of Craig. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Letter: A case of stolen valor Kaitlyn’s Kloset celebrates new location at Eagan church Dakota County attorney candidate Q&A 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 4, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0
