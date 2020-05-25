U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was endorsed by 2nd District DFLers on Sunday, as she seeks re-election to the seat she won in 2018.
In receiving the endorsement, Craig said she had a proven record fighting for Minnesotans.
“I am honored to once again accept the endorsement of the 2nd Congressional District DFL,” Craig said in a press release. “In 2018, I told folks across this district that I’d fight for them in Washington — and I’ve been busy keeping that promise for the last year and a half. I’m fighting for more affordable health care and prescription drug prices. I’m fighting for our educators, for our family farmers, and for every small business owner and small town struggling to survive this pandemic. It’s been my honor to represent you, and I look forward to continuing the fight for a better life for all of us with you by my side.”
Craig will face off with the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Tyler Kistner, a former U.S. Marine from Prior Lake.
“This district has never had a representative who worked this hard to connect with voters,” said Austin Ballhagen, 2nd District DFL chairman. “Angie’s relentless. She listens to us. She fights for us. She brings people together to get things done. Whether she’s down talking with farmers in Wabasha, meeting with mayors in Belle Plaine or Shakopee, or arranging a roundtable with health care experts in Dakota County, every resident of our congressional district knows that Angie has our backs. The CD2 DFL is proud to endorse Angie, and we’re excited to do the work we need to do so that she can represent us again in 2021 and beyond.”
Over the last year and a half, Craig has authored or co-sponsored more than 400 bills, more than two-thirds of which have been bi-partisan. Her bill aimed to save billions of taxpayer dollars, the Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019, was signed into law by the president.
She has held 16 public town halls from West St. Paul to Wabasha and returned more than $250,000 from the federal government to hard-working folks in the 2nd District.
A former journalist and health care leader, Craig lives with her wife and four sons in Eagan.
To learn more, visit www.angiecraig.com.
