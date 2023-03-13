Survey responses received over eight days
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, delivered last week 3,361 responses to her United States Postal Service survey to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s office in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, delivered last week 3,361 responses to her United States Postal Service survey to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s office in Washington, D.C.
As part of her efforts to resolve persistent mail delivery delays in Minnesota, Craig launched the survey in January to hear about issues constituents are having with the Postal Service.
On Dec. 30, Craig said she wrote to DeJoy, expressing her frustrations with the postal service in the 2nd District and urging him to send support. Instead of responding to her personally, he had a legislative aide respond, which she said in a press release showed a clear lack of personal accountability for the problems Americans are facing with the organization’s service.
“It’s been three months since I called on the postmaster general to step up USPS service in the 2nd District,” she said in the release. “My constituents are going without mail and letter carriers are working overtime to service their routes – this is unacceptable. Today, I delivered 3,361 stories detailing how Minnesotans have been impacted by USPS delays to the postmaster general’s doorstep, and I will not stop working until we have some accountability at the highest levels of USPS leadership.”
Since the survey closed, Craig’s office has been sorting through responses to determine the extent to which USPS delays have impacted Minnesotans. Responses cited everything from lost prescriptions, receiving neighbor’s packages and reports of weeks-long mail delivery delays.
Over the past year, Craig said she has led the push for postal service reform in the 2nd District through letters to DeJoy and USPS officials, a listening session with Minnesota residents and legislative action in Congress.
Craig and Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier toured the Lakeville post office on Jan. 18 to talk to Lakeville Postmaster Xavier Sogoyou about the delivery delays.
In December, Craig said the Lakeville Post Office had 20 positions that were not filled. At the time, some homes in Lakeville had delivery suspended due to a lack of drivers.
Since that time, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan locations have held job fairs and undertaken other efforts to fill the vacancies.
During the January visit, Craig reported that the Lakeville Post Office was nearly fully staffed.
Hellier said at the time that part of the issue is that the city of Lakeville has outgrown the capacity of its post office, that was designed for a city of 10,000 residents. Lakeville’s population is over 73,000.
Craig encourages her constituents to contact her office if they are having trouble navigating or accessing any federal agency, including their local post offices. For assistance, visit Craig’s website at craig.house.gov/casework.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.