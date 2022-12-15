Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, released the following statement on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
“In the United States – the land of the free – no government, and certainly no politician, should be able to dictate what my marriage or family looks like,” Craig said in a press release. “So today, I voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that repeals DOMA and ensures that same-sex and interracial marriage is recognized in every state no matter what happens in the future from an activist Supreme Court.”
She said the Respect for Marriage Act would:
- Repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA)
- Protect marriage equality under federal law by ensuring that people are considered married if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed
- Provide additional protections at the state level by prohibiting any person acting under state law from denying full faith and credit to an out of state marriage based on the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of the people in the marriage
Craig is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress from Minnesota and the first openly lesbian mother and grandmother in the history of the United States Congress. She is a co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. She is an original cosponsor of the Equality Act and the John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act of 2021.
