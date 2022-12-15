Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, released the following statement on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

“In the United States – the land of the free – no government, and certainly no politician, should be able to dictate what my marriage or family looks like,” Craig said in a press release. “So today, I voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that repeals DOMA and ensures that same-sex and interracial marriage is recognized in every state no matter what happens in the future from an activist Supreme Court.”

