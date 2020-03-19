U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins will hold an 10 a.m. Saturday joint virtual town hall focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
The town hall will also include Dakota County Disease Prevention and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Christine Lees, who will be available to answer specific questions on county preparedness.
This will be Craig’s 15th town hall and will focus on the pandemic currently impacting constituents throughout the 2nd District.
At the guidance of the CDC and with several coronavirus cases across Minnesota, including cases Dakota County, Craig has moved this month’s town hall to a virtual format to allow constituents to ask questions about the coronavirus from their homes and respect calls by public health officials to avoid large gatherings.
Craig has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting with a question-and-answer period at least once a month. The final 15 minutes of the town hall will be opened to questions on any topic from constituents.
The event will be livestreamed on Craig’s Facebook page.
