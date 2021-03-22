U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, announced on Monday the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for students in Minnesota’s 2nd District. The annual competition, hosted each spring, is open to all high school students who live in the 2nd District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from congressional districts across the nation.

“While so much has changed for our students over the past year, I am so glad that we can continue to hold the annual Congressional Art Competition to highlight the immense artistic talent of students in the 2nd District,” said Craig. “I encourage every high school student in our community to participate by submitting your artwork to my office by the April 21 deadline, and I can’t wait to see the results of your hard work.”

Students can submit their artwork by filling out a form at craig.house.gov/art and emailing a high quality photo of their artwork to RepCraig.ArtComp@mail.house.gov by April 21.

