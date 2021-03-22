U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, announced on Monday the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for students in Minnesota’s 2nd District. The annual competition, hosted each spring, is open to all high school students who live in the 2nd District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from congressional districts across the nation.
“While so much has changed for our students over the past year, I am so glad that we can continue to hold the annual Congressional Art Competition to highlight the immense artistic talent of students in the 2nd District,” said Craig. “I encourage every high school student in our community to participate by submitting your artwork to my office by the April 21 deadline, and I can’t wait to see the results of your hard work.”
Students can submit their artwork by filling out a form at craig.house.gov/art and emailing a high quality photo of their artwork to RepCraig.ArtComp@mail.house.gov by April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.