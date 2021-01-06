Nancy Knase, an employee at Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation in Apple Valley, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 28. She was one of 234 staff and residents who were vaccinated on that date. Cassia, which operates Augustana, is collaborating with A&E Pharmacy to coordinate vaccine distribution to Minnesota staff and residents in its communities. “Our sources confirm that while the vaccines were developed quickly, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine authorized or approved for use,” the company said in a statement released to the newspaper. “The COVID-19 vaccine has well surpassed safety and efficacy standards. To help answer questions, Cassia has also compiled a Frequently Asked Questions document for residents, employees and families. As more residents and staff members are vaccinated, we look forward to stopping the spread of the virus in our communities. With a vaccine now available, we have real hope for the future.”
COVID-19 vaccinations at Augustana Care Heath and Rehabilitation
