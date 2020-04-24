Dakota County has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring important services remain available for residents and businesses, county leaders said during the 2020 State of the County forum.
The annual forum was conducted virtually on Friday, April 17 due to the current stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.
“We are still serving our residents and we are a resource for businesses and for our residents as we adapt and move forward,” Mike Slavik, chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners told local business leaders, elected officials, community partners and others who participated.
County leaders provided an overview of the impacts of COVID-19 in Dakota County as well as how services have been modified to protect the health and safety of residents and county staff. Highlighted county actions in response to COVID-19 included:
In-person county services are temporarily closed but critical services continue to be delivered, including through email, phone, mail and other messaging.
A drive to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) from the community and local businesses for front-line workers such as first responders, medical professionals and other community partners has resulted in hundreds of pieces of donated equipment.
A COVID-19 hotline at 952-891-7834 provides residents with information and resources in the county for health, mental health, housing, financial assistance and other issues related to the virus.
The addition of numerous COVID-19 resources on the county website: www.dakotacounty.us, search covid-19.
Popular county amenities including library resources and parks continue to be available to residents. Library locations are closed but they are offering curbside book pick-up, Facebook Live storytime three times weekly and many virtual resources at www.dakotacounty.us/library.
County parks and trails remain open and offer residents a way to get exercise, relax and enjoy the outdoors during the stay-at-home order. Time spent in nature has physical, emotional and mental health benefits. Parks has social distancing guidelines online and at parks and trailheads, and virtual programs are available on the Dakota County Parks Facebook page.
The complete State of the County virtual forum can be viewed on the Dakota County Facebook page and on the county’s YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.