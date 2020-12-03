To the editor:
Creating a national shortage of PPE so that certain companies can get top dollar for them is a disgrace. During a national crisis, they should be abundant and free to all health care facilities. Health care workers should not have to reuse PPE. Same goes for respirators and certain supplies. We cannot bankrupt health care systems when we are at war with this COVID-19 disease. We don’t charge citizens and companies for ammunition and warheads during military battles.
On another issue, I am concerned about those who say, “The only symptoms I had was loss of my senses of taste and smell” while positive for COVID-19. That may mean that the virus has affected the central nervous system, the brain. Some of those people have lost those senses for weeks and months. We do not know the long-term effects of the virus on different people. We have also noted that some people who were asymptomatic while positive for the virus have noted fatigue and muscle weakness occurring weeks or months later. Again, we do not know the long-term effects. Properly wearing a mask, covering nose and mouth, and social distancing are the best defenses. Shields do not provide the same protection against airborne or droplet infections, and should be worn with a mask. Shields are used to protect people who come in contact with contaminated bodily liquids.
Donna Setterholm
Lakeville
Master of Arts in Health and Human Services Administration, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Registered Nurse, former captain U.S. Air Force Reserves
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.