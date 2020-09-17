Free testing available at Burnsville clinic and at Northern Service Center
Dakota County and Dakota Child and Family Clinic are adding a second location — Northern Service Center in West St. Paul — for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Drive-thru testing is available at: Dakota Child and Family Clinic, 2530 Horizon Drive, Burnsville – Wednesdays, 3–7 p.m. and Sundays, noon –4 p.m.; Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road West, West St. Paul, Saturdays, beginning Sept. 12, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Testing is open to anyone. People do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms, and no health insurance or personal identification is required. The nose swab viral test will be administered by professional medical staff.
To make an appointment for yourself, family members and friends, call 612-223-8838. Interpreters are available.
Test results should be available 3–7 days after the test day. Wait times may be longer depending on number of tests conducted daily around the state. Those who test negative for COVID-19 will be notified by email, text or phone call. If a test is positive, a clinic team member will call to discuss what next steps should be taken.
Testing is one of the best ways to control the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Dakota County. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has been around someone with symptoms should be tested.
The testing clinics are funded with the county’s share of federal CARES Act funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search drive-thru testing.
