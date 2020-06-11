Cities anticipate more people will vote absentee
Many events and celebrations have been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state’s primary and general elections will go on as scheduled.
However, local communities have had to tweak some of the ways they’ve been preparing for the elections and moving forward with them as social distancing continues to be recommended by state and health officials.
“We know that the COVID pandemic has caused a disruption in a lot of our lives and we anticipate it will probably create some challenges in the 2020 fall election,” said Pam Gackstetter, Apple Valley city clerk. “But, I am not unlike clerks across the state working diligently to learn and adapt to this new environment; and we are in uncharted territory.”
Voting
Gackstetter said during the latest legislative session, lawmakers made some tweaks for the 2020 election to help communities better meet the challenges from COVID-19.
One example was that the law was changed to extend the period of time during which absentee ballots may be processed, to include no more than two days following the date of the election. The law does not authorize the city to extend the deadline for timely receipt of the an absentee ballot.
“The whole thing with absentee ballots is more labor intensive than voting at a precinct. The quick process is voting at a precinct but with COVID people might want to vote in the privacy of their own home because they feel safer,” Gackstetter said.
Gackstetter said people who work in elections around the state believe more people could choose to cast absentee ballots this year. She added she’s already seeing demand for absentee ballots.
As of June 4, 700 Apple Valley residents had requested absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary in the statewide voter registration system. Absentee voting for the primary doesn’t open until June 26, Gackstetter said. She noted that in the 2018 statewide primary, 1,199 absentee ballots were cast.
“I think there could be a big number who could request absentee ballots,” she said.
Another change passed by legislators for the 2020 election cycle is extending the deadline for communities to establish their voting polling locations, according to Gackstetter. These usually need to be determined by December but the deadline is extended to July 1. Some cities may need to co-locate or change voting polling places because previously used facilities may no longer be feasible or available.
“We actually have established right now a voting location that’s a senior health care facility. I’m going to have to get out of that facility,” she said.
Gackstetter said she’s still working on the finalized list of voting polling places for submission to the City Council. She’s considering factors like whether there’s enough space to accommodate social distancing for election judges and voters and whether there will be enough election judges to cover all of the locations.
The city of Farmington has already decided to co-locate polling locations into two places. Precincts 1, 4 and 5 will vote at the Rambling River Center while Precincts 2, 3 and 6 will vote at City Hall, said Cindy Muller, administrative assistant.
“We are recommending voters take advantage of absentee voting which allows them to vote from home. They can also do absentee voting in person at city hall,” she said. “Absentee ballot applications are available online, at City Hall, or on the city’s website. Other options for in person voting are early voting at city hall and the polling locations on election day.”
Muller said curbside voting is another option that has always been required to be offered, but this is not used by many people because they often vote absentee instead.
Election workers
Another issue facing cities for their preparations is having enough people to run the elections. Gackstetter said she’s having trouble finding election judges to hire. Many of the ones the city normally hires are senior citizens and some are reluctant to work for the election or unable to because of COVID-19.
Gackstetter said Apple Valley has 10 full-time employees who help with election administration and an additional 10 part-time staff are hired to assist as needed.
“The Administration Department also calls on employees from other departments to assist in elections, including the departments of Finance, Police, Community Development, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation,” she said.
Some cities like Farmington have chosen not to hire any election judges and to have the elections run by all city staff.
“I am using 12 city staff to cover the two polling locations rather than hiring election judges. Staff are from all departments within the city,” Muller said.
Gackstetter said many cities that have gone the same route as Farmington usually have fewer precincts. Apple Valley doesn’t have enough city staff to cover all of the voting locations without using election judges. Apple Valley officials plan to ask the City Council to appoint 170 head judges, regular judges and alternates for the state primary.
Other precautions
Gackstetter said the safety of voters and election workers is a high priority. She is taking precautions such as decals to mark the recommended six-foot distance between people, purchasing personal protective equipment such as glasses, gloves and masks for election judges; getting sneeze guard shields to be placed between voters and judges; making hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes available for cleaning; purchasing disposable stylus pens for the poll pad and additional ballot pens.
Election judge training has moved from being offered in person to taking place online.
While Apple Valley will not require voters to wear a mask at voting locations, election judges and other employees will have to.
“The county agrees that we do not have the legal authority to require voters to wear masks,” Gackstetter said.
Gackstetter said legislators also changed the law to require cities, counties or state agencies that accept candidate filings to provide a way for people to file an affidavit of candidacy and pay the filing fee electronically.
The filing period for local races including city council and mayoral races runs from July 28 until 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Muller said the mayor and two City Council seats will be up for election in Farmington. Gackstetter said in Apple Valley, two City Council seats will be up for election.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
