Staying at home, canceled trips experienced by many
Those who walked past the Ebersole house in Lakeville this past week may have seen a big “hello” written in chalk on the driveway.
The message was the family’s way of keeping connected with neighbors, as “social distancing” was encouraged to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The family, like others throughout the area, stayed at home for the most part in an effort to “flatten the curve” of the rising number of virus infections.
Wendy Ebersole, a teacher in District 194, said the disruptions that school closures, public gathering cancellations and working remotely brought to her family’s routines have been mild inconveniences.
They canceled a spring break road trip to see family, but have increased video phone calls to keep connected with family and friends.
“We have extended family and friends with weakened immune systems, lung issues, or who are older and we will happily stay at home if it will help them,” Ebersole said. “We are counting on others to do the same.”
As Lakeville Area Schools’ spring break was slated to start today (March 20), many families had to scramble to cancel travel plans when popular destinations and attractions were closing and concerns about going on crowded flights rose.
Beaches and theme parks in Florida were closed earlier in the week. Destinations in Mexico hadn’t taken such drastic steps since coronavirus cases have been far fewer, but many people weren’t willing to risk travel or spreading the virus any more.
Lisa Moes, of Credit River, said the family canceled a trip to New York City during District 194’s spring break.
She also said she was on the way to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week when she received word that a volleyball tournament her daughter, Ava, was slated to play in was canceled in Denver, Colorado.
Both airlines that the trips were booked on fully refunded the ticket prices.
“So other than our disappointment, everything worked out for us,” she said.
With the free time that the Ebersole family had by not traveling, they have been networking to offer help to others who find themselves in need.
Some local restaurants did the same, as they provided free lunches, primarily to children.
Among those that offered them were Las Tortillas in Rosemount.
“With everything going on in our community and the country right now, we feel that it is our social responsibility and privilege to get involved and help out wherever we can,” the restaurant said in a Twitter post. “We ourselves have school aged children as well as many of the members on our team. We understand the hardships many families in our community are facing right now and we are honored to do our part in taking at least one concern off your plate.”
Vivo restaurant in Apple Valley started a new initiative “Feeding SOULS South of the River,” a collaborative between the faith community and local restaurants that will provide meals to isolated, at-risk seniors.
Vivo started on Tuesday, delivering lunches six days a week, in partnership with Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
They said more restaurant and church partnerships will be joining the effort.
Many more instances of neighbors helping neighbors are happening throughout the community.
Inside this edition is a story about how The Open Door and 360 Communities are operating in these difficult times.
“We miss seeing teachers, friends, and our church family on a regular basis,” Ebersole said. “We also acknowledge and appreciate the work being done by caregivers, those in the medical field, first responders, and other decision makers as we go through this together.”
