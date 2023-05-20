gen eg scouts

Attending the Court of Honor ceremony were (from left) Bill King, Troop 451 scoutmaster; Ryan Farrington; Adam Kalina; Daniel Wochnick; Mark Reardon, Troop 451 Eagle mentor; Gabe Grady; Thomas King; Matthew Foley; and Rob Grady, Troop 451 assistant scoutmaster.

 Photo contributed by Adrienne Foley

Eagle leadership projects benefited communities in and around Eagan

Eagan Scout Troop 451 celebrated a Court of Honor for six Scouts who have achieved the highest scouting rank of Eagle. The celebration took place Sunday, May 7, at the Catholic Community of St. Thomas Becket in Eagan. Boy Scouts of America is a youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.”

