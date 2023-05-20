Attending the Court of Honor ceremony were (from left) Bill King, Troop 451 scoutmaster; Ryan Farrington; Adam Kalina; Daniel Wochnick; Mark Reardon, Troop 451 Eagle mentor; Gabe Grady; Thomas King; Matthew Foley; and Rob Grady, Troop 451 assistant scoutmaster.
Eagle leadership projects benefited communities in and around Eagan
Eagan Scout Troop 451 celebrated a Court of Honor for six Scouts who have achieved the highest scouting rank of Eagle. The celebration took place Sunday, May 7, at the Catholic Community of St. Thomas Becket in Eagan. Boy Scouts of America is a youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.”
“We could not be prouder of these outstanding young men who have dedicated years of service and commitment to earning this utmost honor in scouting,” says Mark Reardon, Eagle mentor and assistant scoutmaster of Troop 451. “With their much-deserved Eagle rank, these young men are indeed well prepared for their futures.”
Earning the rank of Eagle is a lengthy process. To attain the Eagle rank, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, fulfill leadership roles, display outdoor skills, demonstrate by example the Scout Oath and Law, and complete a comprehensive service project in the community, all by the Scout’s 18th birthday.
The Scouts honored for achieving the highest rank in BSA, along with a description of their Eagle projects, include:
- Ryan Farrington, 17, a senior at St. Thomas Academy, son of Jill and Bret Farrington of Mendota Heights. For his Eagle project, Ryan organized and led a group of volunteers who renovated the backyard space and playground at Dakota Woodlands women’s shelter in Eagan.
- Matthew Foley, 18, a senior at the Academy of Holy Angels, son of Adrienne and Jim Foley of Eagan. Matthew returned to his elementary school, Faithful Shepherd Catholic School, where he led the effort of removing fencing and a dilapidated storage shed, filling the infield with dirt, and planting grass seed to convert an unused softball field into a soccer field.
- Gabe Grady, 17, a senior at St. Thomas Academy, son of Michele Miller and Rob Grady of Eagan. For his Eagle project, Gabe organized and led volunteers in assembling tool sheds and compost bins for Open Door Food Pantry’s community garden in Eagan.
- Adam Kalina, 18, a senior at Eagan High School, son of Joan and Todd Kalina of Eagan. For his Eagle project, Adam led volunteers in the renovation an outdoor woodside classroom – including replacing benchtops and installing new landscaping – at his former elementary school, Faithful Shepherd Elementary School.
- Thomas King, 18, a senior at Trinity School at River Ridge, son of Danette and Bill King of Burnsville. For his Eagle project, Thomas organized and oversaw the installation of benches and lilac bushes to create an outdoor gathering space at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Bloomington.
- Daniel Wochnick, 18, a senior at Eagan High School, son of Becky and Paul Wochnick of Eagan. Partnering with The Open Door, Daniel led efforts to build four Little Seed Libraries for the Garden to Table program serving four manufactured home communities, and to install fencing around a community garden in the Emerald Hills Village Manufactured Home Community. The project supported efforts to provide healthy food to end hunger in our local communities.
Since the Eagle rank’s inception in 1911, more than 2.5 million Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle. As of 2020, there are currently 1.2 million Scouts in the United States, but only 6% of scouts reach the Eagle Scout rank.
The state of Minnesota reported having 975 Eagle Scouts in 2020, making it the 21st state out of 50 with the most Eagle Scouts.
Troop 451 began in 1995 at St. Thomas Becket Church in Eagan, and is part of the Northern Star Council and the Chief Black Dog District. More than 85 Scouts from Troop 451 have attained the Eagle Rank since 2000.
Some notable Eagle Scouts in the history of Scouting include astronaut Neil Armstrong, software developer Bill Gates Sr., TV host Mike Rowe, director Steven Spielberg, and former President Gerald Ford.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.