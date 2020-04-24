Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov.Peggy Flanagan recently announced appointments that include two Dakota County residents.
Nate Prouty of Apple Valley was reappointed as a community member to the Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service effective April 25. Prouty’s term expires Jan. 2, 2023.
The commission focuses on promoting educational achievement, economic opportunity, and environmental protection through work that includes coordinating volunteer learning service programs, administering the youth works grant program and administering the federal AmeriCorps program.
Farmington’s Kerry Hanifl was appointed as a member to the Minnesota Zoological Board effective April 25 to replace Anna Ross. Hanifl’s term expires Jan. 2, 2023. The Minnesota Zoological Board is responsible for supervision and control of the Minnesota Zoo.
