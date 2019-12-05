Lakeville Christian Family Solutions counseling clinic has moved into an expanded clinic space at 8670 210th St. W., Lakeville. Clinic staff said they are privileged to help many hurting individuals and families in the community, and the new clinic space will be an enhanced way to serve Lakeville and the surrounding area.

Outpatient counseling services and day treatment programming started at the new location Thursday, Nov. 7.

