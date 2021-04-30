Lakeville South’s Jackson Meyer won a key match at first singles as Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North 4-3 in South Suburban Conference boys tennis April 22 at Lakeville North. The rest of Lakeville South’s points came from the doubles teams of Brendon Sebring and Britton VonRuden, Ethan Ahrar and Seth Weitzel, and Sam Nemitz and Ayden O’Brien. Lakeville South improved to 2-0 in the conference.
Cougars take crosstown tennis duel
- Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com
