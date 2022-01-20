Connor Beauchamp (13) of Lakeville South goes up to block a shot by Andover’s Landyn Nelson during a game at the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Spring Lake Park High School. Lakeville South won 71-61. The victory was the Cougars’ fourth in five games and improved their record to 7-4 overall.
Avery Mast (22) of Lakeville South and Landyn Nelson of Andover battle for a rebound at the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Jan. 15. Mast scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Cougars to a 71-61 victory.
Lakeville South’s Avery Mast (22) and Andover’s Samuel Angell go up for the ball under the basket during the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Jan. 15 at Spring Lake Park High School. Lakeville South won 71-61.
Ben Coleman (34) of Lakeville South and Landyn Nelson (32) and Joey Mallett of Andover go after a rebound at the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Jan. 15. Lakeville South won 71-61 as Avery Mast scored 24 points, Sam Fliehe had 14 and Jackson Ressler added 13.
Photo by John Sherman
Photo by John Sherman
Photo by John Sherman
