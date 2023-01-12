10-2 start is the best in program history
If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now.
The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School.
All four teams involved – the Lakeville South boys and girls, and Lakeville North’s boys and girls – had winning records and were ranked in the top 20 in the state by Minnesota Basketball News. That drew an overflow crowd to the Lakeville North gym. The games also were fundraisers for the Coaches Against Cancer campaign.
Lakeville South’s 10-2 start is the best in program history. Lakeville South was the solo leader in the South Suburban Conference before losing to Rosemount 57-46 on Tuesday. After Tuesday’s games, Eagan and Lakeville North were tied for first at 4-1, with Lakeville South and Rosemount each a half-game back at 3-1.
The 12th-ranked Cougars’ victory at No. 10 Lakeville North (8-3, 4-1) was their biggest of the season so far.
“It was a section tournament atmosphere, and our hope is we keep getting better and get an opportunity at section time to play these guys again,” Lakeville South coach Angie Iverson-Ohnstad said.
Lakeville South and Lakeville North appear to be the front-runners in the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs in March. No. 15-ranked Rochester Mayo also could challenge, but Lakeville South defeated Mayo by 40 points in early December.
Lakeville South ninth-grader Audrey Schmidtke made a three-pointer – her only points of the game – as the Cougars’ lead grew to 39-31 with 10 minutes remaining. But they didn’t expect it to be easy the rest of the way, and it wasn’t. Lakeville North pulled within two points several times but never could take the lead.
North trailed by two in the final 30 seconds and had possession, but South’s Danielle Coleman came up with a block on a shot that potentially could have tied the game. Players from both teams tied up the rebound, and the ball was awarded to Lakeville South on alternate possession. Cougars’ point guard Anna Goodman made two free throws with 25 seconds remaining, making it 51-47. North sophomore Gracie Winge scored two of her game-high 19 points at the buzzer.
Finley Ohnstad had 15 points and Whitley Ronn 13 for South. Junior forward Trinity Wilson added 13 for Lakeville North.
“We had only two days to get ready because the snow canceled some of our practices,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “But our players executed the scouting report the way we worked on it in practice. And at the end, they played with composure. The game before when we played Minnehaha (Academy, in a 61-55 overtime loss Dec. 30), we didn’t have that composure. Here, we did.”
Had the Cougars not held the lead, “I think we would have been able to move on because we get an opportunity to play them again (Feb. 6 at Lakeville South) and hopefully we’ll play them in the section,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “But this was big. We were able to stay ahead the whole game, so that’s good. We know it’s still early and we need to play our best basketball in February and March, so every day in practice we’re just trying to get a little bit better.”
Lakeville South plays at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday. Lakeville North defated Eastview 67-52 on Tuesday and will be home against Eagan at 7 p.m. Thursday.
