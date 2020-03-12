Adapted floor hockey tournament canceled; basketball to continue with attendance restrictions
Lakeville North’s girls basketball players took the court at the Gangelhoff Center on Thursday afternoon knowing it would be their last game of the season if they lost.
At halftime, they found out it would be their last game regardless.
High school sports are being swept up in the deepening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, labeled Wednesday as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Professional sports leagues for baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer have suspended operations indefinitely. The NCAA men’s and women’s Division I basketball playoffs were canceled, and the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it was canceling all athletic competition through the end of the academic year. Also scratched was the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament that had been scheduled March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Late Thursday afternoon the Minnesota State High School League canceled its adapted floor hockey tournament, scheduled Friday and Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The girls basketball tournament and boys section basketball playoffs will continue, but beginning Friday only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend games.
The high school league cited “the unique health situations of many of the student participants and their families,” in its announcement canceling the adapted floor hockey tournament. Dakota United, a cooperative program that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, had teams entered in the PI (physical impairments) and CI (cognitive impairments) division tournaments. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville qualified for the CI Division tourney.
Regarding basketball, “attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team,” according to an MSHSL statement. On Tuesday, the Nebraska School Activities Association placed similar restrictions on its boys basketball tournament being held this week.
The MSHSL has yet to announce plans for its final winter sports state tournament, the boys basketball tourney scheduled to begin Wednesday. March 18.
Third-place and consolation games for the girls basketball tournament that were to take place on or after Friday are canceled.
The MSHSL decision was announced about 30 minutes after the tipoff of a Class 4A girls basketball consolation bracket game Thursday between Lakeville North and Eden Prairie. Lakeville North rallied in the second half to win 75-70. The Panthers would have played Park Center in the consolation championship game Friday night at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University, St. Paul campus.
“It was kind of weird. We found out at halftime that we weren’t going to play (Friday),” Lakeville North senior guard Lauren Jensen said. “I feel like for the seniors it gave us a boost because we knew it was going to be our very last game. It gave us extra fire. We came out ready to go.”
Jensen’s teammate, senior Sarah Kuma, echoed those sentiments.
“When I knew it was going to be my last high school game ever I wanted to leave everything I had on the court and leave Lakeville North in a really good spot for next year, and show everyone that you have to play with all you’ve got no matter what,” Kuma said.
Lakeville North High School activities director Mike Zweber said after Thursday’s basketball game school district officials planned to meet later in the day to discuss the status of other activities. One potential concern: A number of athletic teams and student organizations travel during spring break, which in the Lakeville district is the week of March 22.
School District 196 (Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan) announced Thursday that school-sponsored evening activities such as music events and plays are canceled until further notice. The district also planned to postpone school-sponsored spring break trips. Community education classes will continue, and decisions about athletic events will be made by the Minnesota State High School League. Teams will be allowed to hold practices.
The Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball championship game between Lakeville South and Rochester Mayo scheduled for Friday night in Rochester is still on, as is the Class 4A, Section 3 final between Eastview and Lakeville North at Farmington High School. But only a small number of school-approved spectators will be admitted.
Minnesota Hockey, which oversees youth hockey, is to hold its state tournaments for all age levels this weekend. On Thursday the organization said all tournaments were still on, although it recommended that only immediate family members of players attend games.
In a statement on its website, Minnesota Hockey said “in this rapidly changing situation, all participants should be prepared for the possibility that games may be canceled at any time, up to and including Friday, Saturday or Sunday.”
Minnesota Youth Athletic Services on Thursday suspended its Boys Grade State Basketball Championships scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. More than 800 teams in grades 3-8 were to compete in 22 locations in the metro area.
The NCAA Division I wrestling championships were to be held in an NFL stadium for the first time. That, along with Minnesota’s large, enthusiastic wrestling community, led to expectations of record crowds, possibly as many as 45,000 spectators for each session. It also was going to be a showcase for several wrestlers with local ties who had qualified for nationals, including Gable Steveson of Minnesota, Mark Hall of Penn State, Seth Gross of Wisconsin and Taylor Venz of Nebraska. Steveson, Hall and Gross are former state high school champions at Apple Valley, and Venz won two state titles at Farmington.
