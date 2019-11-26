Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network community event

continues tradition of giving to military families, veterans 

The community is invited to take part in the annual Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network "Cookies for Vets" at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., in downtown Farmington.

The group needs plenty of holiday cookie donations that can be dropped off at the center.

The group also seeks volunteers to deliver cookie trays to area veterans and military families.

This community of volunteers continues the tradition of giving to military families as a sweet reward for their service and sacrifice to our country. 

Tags

Load comments