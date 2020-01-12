The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is looking for young women of Czech, Slovak or Moravian heritage to compete for the state title.
The 31st annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will be held on April 18 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery, Minnesota.
The competition is for women between the ages of 16 and 26 years of age. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state of Minnesota.
The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen travels to the national Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant in Wilber, Neb., in early August.
There will be an informational pageant meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 12, Montgomery Oil Company and David’s Diner, 200 Fourth Street Northwest, Montgomery.
The application deadline is March 1.
For information and a registration form contact Lorraine David 507-364-9370 or 507-364-5384 or email davidsdiner@hotmail.com or missczechslovakmn@hotmail.com. The pageant website is: www.missczechslovakmnpageant.org
